21230 Watercress Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

This beautiful single family home located in Milestone has a large open living room with a dining area, spacious kitchen with table space. Living room with access to spacious deck. This main floor has an extra room that can be used as office or guest room. Bedrooms are fully carpeted with plenty windows on all rooms. Finished basement with laundry room that can be used as your new family room! Attached garage and private driveway. This home will not be available for long!! DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!!