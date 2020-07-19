All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 21230 Watercress Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
21230 Watercress Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21230 Watercress Cir

21230 Watercress Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21230 Watercress Circle, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
This beautiful single family home located in Milestone has a large open living room with a dining area, spacious kitchen with table space. Living room with access to spacious deck. This main floor has an extra room that can be used as office or guest room. Bedrooms are fully carpeted with plenty windows on all rooms. Finished basement with laundry room that can be used as your new family room! Attached garage and private driveway. This home will not be available for long!! DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21230 Watercress Cir have any available units?
21230 Watercress Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 21230 Watercress Cir have?
Some of 21230 Watercress Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21230 Watercress Cir currently offering any rent specials?
21230 Watercress Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21230 Watercress Cir pet-friendly?
No, 21230 Watercress Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 21230 Watercress Cir offer parking?
Yes, 21230 Watercress Cir offers parking.
Does 21230 Watercress Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21230 Watercress Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21230 Watercress Cir have a pool?
No, 21230 Watercress Cir does not have a pool.
Does 21230 Watercress Cir have accessible units?
No, 21230 Watercress Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 21230 Watercress Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21230 Watercress Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with Parking
Germantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America