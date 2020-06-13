107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Germantown, MD
Two band members from Hootie and the Blowfish attended Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, Maryland.
With a flock of flea markets, shopping centers, parks and history packed into about 11 square miles, Germantown is a hopping town. The population alone proves that, with the 2010 Census putting more than 86,000 residents into this suburban community of Montgomery County, making it a crunchy 8,019 folks per square mile. Crunchiness can lead to liveliness, however, if you opt to take advantage of the charming events and features, such as the wooded Black Rock Road area where members of the band O.A.R. used to write songs in their high school days. If not, you can still benefit as a hermit if you happen to work in D.C., as the place is a sweet 30 miles or so from our nations capital.
Finding an apartment in Germantown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.