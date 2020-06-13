Apartment List
107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Germantown, MD

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,409
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
77 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
33 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
37 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,218
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Germantown Library. Near Town Center Park and Black Hill Regional Park. High-end units with granite counters and fireplace. Elevator, parking garage, clubhouse. Close to I-270.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,397
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
25 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,317
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,282
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
29 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,215
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,539
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
23 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,778
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
6 Units Available
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
When it comes to upscale apartment living, we've made your decision easy. Millstone at Kingsview is the premier apartment community in Germantown, MD, featuring high-end style and elegant touches you wont find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
23 Units Available
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,253
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
910 sqft
Carefully manicured setting with pet-friendly policies. Short distance from MARC Germantown station and I-270. Residents enjoy access to high-speed internet, personal balconies, swimming pool, playground, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 4 at 01:53pm
$
9 Units Available
Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large property with beautiful grounds and playground. Smoke-free apartments with patio/balcony, in-unit W/D and accent walls. Community has car wash station, carports and 24-hr gym. Shops and I-270 nearby.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Cross Ridge Ct
40 Cross Ridge Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous 2 Bed/1.5 Bath End of Row Townhome in Germantown.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
19811 LARENTIA DRIVE
19811 Larentia Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1604 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BDRMS.3 LEVELS. THIS HOME HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH MANY UPDATES THROUGHOUT. HOUSE HAS HOME WARRANTY FROM FIRST AMERICAN HOME PROTECTION.KITCHEN HAS NEWER APLIANCES . GOOD CARPET, GOOD PAINT AND A BRAND NEW RENOVATED MASTER BATH.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
18941 PINE RIDGE LANE
18941 Pine Ridge Lane, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2030 sqft
Beautiful 4 level townhome with two reserved parking spaces. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms. the master suite encompasses an entire 4th floor with cathedral ceilings, and an en suite bathroom. Lower level is large recreation room or 4th Bedroom.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12212 EAGLES NEST COURT
12212 Eagle Nest Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1054 sqft
Amazing contemporary condo on top level * Upgrades include: Hardwood floors, butcher block counters, custom painting, vaulted ceilings with skylights, HVAC only 3 y/o; 5 minutes from lovely lake trails. Super clean unit, pride of ownership.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
18604 Little Star Lane
18604 Little Star Lane, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2184 sqft
Spacious 3 level Townhome with 1 car garage located in the Fountain Hills community. The Main level is bright and features an open floorplan with beautiful hard wood flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
13421 WINTERSPOON LANE
13421 Winterspoon Lane, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1848 sqft
Well maintained home with updated kitchen and baths, ber-ber carpet throughout, large deck off living room, spacious family room with FPL, LARGE den in basement, great lot with large fenced in rear, Community pool and tennis 1 block away from house

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19114 Willow Spring Dr
19114 Willow Spring Drive, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Townhouse in Germantown! Walk on inside to a nice foyer entering right into your functional kitchen with updated appliances and ample counter/cabinet space! Going into your nice living/dining room combo with laminate flooring, this

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11663 Drumcastle Ter
11663 Drumcastle Ter, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Stunning 3 Bed/ 3.
City Guide for Germantown, MD

Two band members from Hootie and the Blowfish attended Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, Maryland.

With a flock of flea markets, shopping centers, parks and history packed into about 11 square miles, Germantown is a hopping town. The population alone proves that, with the 2010 Census putting more than 86,000 residents into this suburban community of Montgomery County, making it a crunchy 8,019 folks per square mile. Crunchiness can lead to liveliness, however, if you opt to take advantage of the charming events and features, such as the wooded Black Rock Road area where members of the band O.A.R. used to write songs in their high school days. If not, you can still benefit as a hermit if you happen to work in D.C., as the place is a sweet 30 miles or so from our nations capital.

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Germantown, MD

Finding an apartment in Germantown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

