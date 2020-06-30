Seneca Club Apartments.

Lease Length: 12 months or 6 months ($50 more monthly)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for each occupant 18 or older
Deposit: $300 - $900 refundable holding fee, which becomes refundable deposit upon application approval
Move-in Fees: Full month's rent plus a full month's pet rent and the pet deposit (if applicable, see details below)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: We accept some dogs, all cats and some other types of pets. Our limit is two pets per apartment. We do not allow Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Mastiff, Staffordshire Terrier or mixes of these breeds. The weight limit (mature not puppy/young) for one dog is 100 lbs, for two dogs 35 lbs. each.
Parking Details: We have free unreserved parking on our surface lots (no garages). Residents must display a current, community issued permit at all times. Visitors may park anywhere on-site between 7:00 AM -- 12:00 midnight, after which they must park in designated visitor spaces.