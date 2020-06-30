All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like
Seneca Club Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:46 PM

Seneca Club Apartments

18065 Cottage Garden Dr · (857) 243-2536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18065 Cottage Garden Dr, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201-(63-8016) · Avail. Sep 22

$1,361

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 204-(63-8042) · Avail. Jul 27

$1,361

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 301-(63-8041) · Avail. Jul 27

$1,371

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101-(63-8045) · Avail. Sep 14

$1,433

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 103-(63-8010) · Avail. Aug 15

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 01A-(63-8031) · Avail. Aug 29

$1,453

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seneca Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
Contact Us for a Touch-Free Tour! Ideal Location on Great Seneca Highway, 5 Minutes to Germantown Town Center and I-270!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months or 6 months ($50 more monthly)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for each occupant 18 or older
Deposit: $300 - $900 refundable holding fee, which becomes refundable deposit upon application approval
Move-in Fees: Full month's rent plus a full month's pet rent and the pet deposit (if applicable, see details below)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: We accept some dogs, all cats and some other types of pets. Our limit is two pets per apartment. We do not allow Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Mastiff, Staffordshire Terrier or mixes of these breeds. The weight limit (mature not puppy/young) for one dog is 100 lbs, for two dogs 35 lbs. each.
Parking Details: We have free unreserved parking on our surface lots (no garages). Residents must display a current, community issued permit at all times. Visitors may park anywhere on-site between 7:00 AM -- 12:00 midnight, after which they must park in designated visitor spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Seneca Club Apartments have any available units?
Seneca Club Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,361 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does Seneca Club Apartments have?
Some of Seneca Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seneca Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Seneca Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seneca Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Seneca Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Seneca Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Seneca Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Seneca Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seneca Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seneca Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Seneca Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Seneca Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Seneca Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Seneca Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Seneca Club Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

