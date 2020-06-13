145 Apartments for rent in Urbana, MD

Moving to Urbana

Urbana has extremely low turnover of rental homes, and a vacancy rate of just .05 percent. This means that starting your search a year or more in advance is a good idea. Your best bet if you're trying to find an apartment in Urbana, or any other sort of housing in fact, is making contact with property management agents specializing in Urbana's rental properties. Your property management agent will be familiar with owners in the area who may have a condo for rent, a single-family home, or other properties that can meet your needs. With a few phone calls to homeowners with rental properties and a few clicks of the keyboard, he or she can get a feel for when something may come available that suits your needs and budget.

While most rentals in the country operate on a first-come, first-served basis, Urbana's rental property market is highly competitive -- so your credit score, income and rental history may factor into your place on a waiting list for properties in Urbana. Be clear about what you're looking for -- whether it's a 2 bedroom apartment for rent or a long-term condo rental -- and be ready to submit an application in advance to help your property management agent find the best properties that will suit your needs.

When you put in an in-person appearance bring two forms of identification, good rental references and proof that you have income sufficient to meet the higher-than-usual rents in the area. Don't expect move-in-specials or all bills paid apartments; the housing situation here is so competitive that the owner will just move on to the next person on the waiting list if you make too many demands.