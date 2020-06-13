Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Urbana, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3534 WORTHINGTON BOULEVARD
3534 Worthington Boulevard, Urbana, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
900 sqft
One bedroom apartment on top floor of live/ work commercial townhouse with Kitchen, dining room, living room, full bathroom, laundry room. 900 SF. Wood floor. Double door entrances. Huge public parking lot.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE
3732 Hope Commons Circle, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Hurry you must see this gorgeous home! This beautifully remodeled brick front town home has it all. Shows pride of ownership and well maintained.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3617 SPRIGG STREET S
3617 Sprigg Street South, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
MUST SEE! Fabulous spacious town home at Village of Urbana. Back to green areas! Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops and maple cabinets, hardwood floors, arched windows, and two-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9340 BISHOPGATE DRIVE
9340 Bishopgate Drive, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3272 sqft
Beautiful large single-family home. 4 bdrms, 3 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless appliances. Fully finished lower level with large rec room, bonus room & full bath. New paint on first floor. Property managed by Dwellworks.

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
3559 KATHERINE WAY
3559 Katherine Way, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Townhouse for rent with excellent condition. living area 2200 SF. 4BR, 3 FB, 1HB. 2 cars attached garage. 2 ceiling fan ( master BR, living RM) . Great Urbana high school. 2 swimming pools, tennis courts & basketball court in Community.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9118 KENWAY LANE
9118 Kenway Lane, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2508 sqft
Four level townhome in Village of Urbana. JJ Astor model w/6ft extra bump out. Stunning kitchen with huge granite island/breakfast bar. 1st floor office w/French door.
Results within 5 miles of Urbana
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,530
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,335
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1243 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
5945 Bartonsville Road
5945 Bartonsville Road, Bartonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1728 sqft
Unique post and beam house near historic downtown Frederick, MD. Hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, central air and 2 stories of prow windows.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
812 E SOUTH STREET
812 East South Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great Location 1 block off Fairgrounds and I70. Lots of space both inside and out. Home is completely redone including new carpet, paint, some windows, doors, walls, and all lighting. Newer baseboards and AC units for more efficiency.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23434 RAINBOW ARCH DRIVE
23434 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
3 BR unit with 2 levels. Upstairs you will find 3 Bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs level is the kitchen and family room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE
6125 Springwater Place, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
Move in ready to this gorgeous second level condo! Two LARGE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will LOVE the gleaming hardwood floors in foyer, dining and living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the open living room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11019 GRAY MARSH PLACE
11019 Gray Marsh Place, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2014 sqft
Superb single family rental property with private fenced back yard. Newly renovated kitchen.Nicely painted and cared for. Hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4416 ARABY CHURCH ROAD
4416 Araby Church Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1463 sqft
First time rental, available immediately! Pets accepted. Gorgeous one acre lot. NO HOA! Updated kitchen. Lots of exterior storage buildings. House is in superior condition.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
38 S ALLEY
38 South Alley, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
This is a 2nd floor one bedroom apartment located in historic New Market across the street from the New Market Grange building.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE
5115 Ironsides Dr, Ballenger Creek, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6630 HIGH BEACH EAST CT
6630 High Beach Court East, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
End Unit Rental in desired Villas Lake Anita Louise near Lake Linganore, enjoy all the HOA amenities (including pools) along with the amazing features of this lovely colonial townhome. Large oversized back deck with access to the side and back yards.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5625 SCOTT RIDGE PL
5625 Scott Ridge Place, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5625 SCOTT RIDGE PL in Frederick County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5001 JUDICIAL WAY
5001 Judicial Way, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome home to this end unit townhome style condo in Westview South! Ground level entrance welcomes you in to beautiful wood floors and terrific open concept layout featuring large living room and gorgeous kitchen with all the bells and whistles.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
23540 Frederick Rd
23540 Frederick Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1916 sqft
UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12828 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12828 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1433 sqft
Upper level 2 level 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Nice layout! Nice area! Great amenities! Secured access. Pool, work out facility.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.
City GuideUrbana
Did you know? One of Urbana's most noteworthy homes from the early 1800s is the 4,000-square-foot Elisha Beall House. It took 20 years to build from stone and includes an eastern sun porch, a carriage house and several outbuildings on its 6.73 acres. Once operated as the Boxwood Inn, the home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is visible along Urbana Pike just east of Urbana District Park.

Urbana lies just south of Burhans Memorial Airport, a private airport. Many urban areas that lie near airports tend toward low rent, but Urbana's rental prices are typically some of the highest you'll find in Maryland. This master-planned community has many upgraded amenities for its residents including swimming pools, tennis courts, a community center, hiking and biking trails and an extensive library. The community's market district, and plentiful restaurants and eateries, make it easy to meet all your lifestyle needs here without ever leaving the community. Urbana has a thriving business scene too, thanks the Urbana Corporate Center, a developing business park that draws internationally recognized businesses to the area.

Moving to Urbana

Urbana has extremely low turnover of rental homes, and a vacancy rate of just .05 percent. This means that starting your search a year or more in advance is a good idea. Your best bet if you're trying to find an apartment in Urbana, or any other sort of housing in fact, is making contact with property management agents specializing in Urbana's rental properties. Your property management agent will be familiar with owners in the area who may have a condo for rent, a single-family home, or other properties that can meet your needs. With a few phone calls to homeowners with rental properties and a few clicks of the keyboard, he or she can get a feel for when something may come available that suits your needs and budget.

While most rentals in the country operate on a first-come, first-served basis, Urbana's rental property market is highly competitive -- so your credit score, income and rental history may factor into your place on a waiting list for properties in Urbana. Be clear about what you're looking for -- whether it's a 2 bedroom apartment for rent or a long-term condo rental -- and be ready to submit an application in advance to help your property management agent find the best properties that will suit your needs.

When you put in an in-person appearance bring two forms of identification, good rental references and proof that you have income sufficient to meet the higher-than-usual rents in the area. Don't expect move-in-specials or all bills paid apartments; the housing situation here is so competitive that the owner will just move on to the next person on the waiting list if you make too many demands.

Urbana Neighborhoods

Urbana is roughly divided into four main areas, each with their own distinct feel and advantages. It's important to know what kind of housing you're looking for, as one neighborhood may have more of what will suit your individual needs than another. Be sure to research as much as you can, though if you find something you love right away certainly don't hesitate to throw in an application!

Villages of Urbana: Spacious single family homes and townhouses characterize the Villages of Urbana. Towering trees line the streets and separate areas of housing, creating a village feel. Townhouses for rent are generally more than 2,000 square feet with 3 or 4 bedrooms. Single-family homes sprawl across large, grassy lots, with five or more bedrooms and square footage topping more than 5,000 square feet. The Villages of Urbana provide walking pathways, bike trails, a community center, tennis courts and swimming pools to its residents.

Urbana Heights: This neighborhood lies in the northeast area of Urbana and is the place to look if you prefer smaller square footage than Villages of Urbana offers. You won't find an apartment for rent in Urbana Heights, but you might find a two bedroom condo for rent along with some of the area's smaller townhouses and houses. Smaller rentals in Urbana Heights include 1,700-square-foot to 2,500-square-foot floor plans.

Hope Commons: This townhouse neighborhood is tucked back in a shady grove of mature trees. The townhouses were built in 2000 and have 3 and 4 bedrooms with 1,500 to 2,000 square foot floor plans. The community has more than a dozen buildings spaced around a large loop, with four to eight townhouse units in each building. Uncovered parking, just steps from your unit, means you might have to leave time to do some minor shoveling on the snowiest days -- although the main loop is maintained by the complex.

Urbana Corporate Center: One of the newest areas of Urbana, the Corporate Center covers 200 acres at the junction of I-270 and MD 80. The corporate center houses a Fannie Mae Technology Center, the headquarters of Banner Life Insurance company and other professional businesses. The corporate center follows a village design, with multi-use and residential areas that include master-planned condominiums and townhouses. The neighborhood has a hiking and biking trail system, retail areas and planned community center.

Living in Urbana

When sunny warm weather makes you long to get outside, you won't have to go far to enjoy the great outdoors. Urbana Community Park on the southwest side of town has grills and sheltered tables where you can enjoy a picnic. You can also work up a sweat on the park's baseball and soccer fields, volleyball courts and tennis courts. Urbana Community Park also has a family-friendly playground and horseshoe pits too. A few blocks to the west, Urbana District Park has similar amenities along with a football field and trails.

Shafer's Mill and Anthony Natelli Community Centers are where friends gather to swim, play tennis and work out. Shafer's Mill Recreation Center in Urbana Heights has a fitness center, tennis courts and a waterpark-style pool with a lazy river. Anthony Natelli Community Center has six tennis courts. Both community centers have large rooms that may be reserved for parties, receptions, classes or other events.

There's plenty here for dedicated readers, too; the Urbana Regional Library contains more than 90,000 books and other media on its three floors. A sunlit reading room has wing-back chairs for enjoying a quiet read, and there's also a community meeting room that seats 100 -- plus an art gallery to explore, and a senior center for older residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Urbana?
The average rent price for Urbana rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,220.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Urbana?
Some of the colleges located in the Urbana area include Hood College, Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Urbana?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Urbana from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

