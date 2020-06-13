165 Apartments for rent in Montgomery Village, MD

Apartment List
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19028 MILLS CHOICE ROAD #5
19028 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, ALL FRESH PAINT, ALL NEW CARPET VERY SPACIOUS, VERY BIG BEDROOM (RLNE2079414)

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9847 LAKE SHORE DRIVE
9847 Lake Shore Drive, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1367 sqft
WOW!! HOLD YOUR BREATH** GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY RENTERS!!! FULLY REMODELED HUGE TOWNHOUSE WITH ONE CAR GARAGE****** EVERYTHING NEW** NEW CARPETS** NEW HARDWOOD** NEWLY REMODELED BATHS ** WOW A DREAM KITCHEN W/ GRANITE/QUARTZ COUNTERS** NEW CABINETS**

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18728 NATHANS PLACE
18728 Nathans Place, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful & spacious bright brick-front colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs TH w/patio. ** Perfect condition ** freshly painted, hardwood throughout w/LR/DR combo.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
17 WELBECK COURT
17 Welbeck Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful and spacious bright colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs end unit TH w/patio ** Perfect condition ** Ready to move in ** Huge master BR and 2 spacious BRs w/walk-in closet ** Convenient location, walk to bus,

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9932 TAMBAY CT
9932 Tambay Court, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Come check out this 4 Bedroom 2 Full and 2 half bath end of group townhome that has been freshly painted, new carpet, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor and tons of light throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9801 HELLINGLY PLACE
9801 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
856 sqft
Beautiful 2 level unit clean and move in ready in Montgomery Village. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets case by case. Plenty of parking. Located near Lake Forest Mall & Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Public Transportation.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8719 DELCRIS DRIVE
8719 Delcris Drive, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2222 sqft
STUNNING END UNIT TOWNHOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. PRIVATE PATIO.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9511 Duffer Way
9511 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2692 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9816 HELLINGLY PLACE
9816 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
617 sqft
Move in ready! available now, tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKERS or PETS.Ground-floor 1BR condo in Montgomery Village, living room dining room combo, new carpet in bedroom .

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
9906 BROOKRIDGE COURT
9906 Brookridge Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1188 sqft
Well maintained townhome in Montgomery Village. Lots of house for the price! This home features hardwood flooring, large bedroom areas, walk in closets, tile floors and a fenced in flagstone front patio.

1 of 44

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
20245 MAPLE LEAF COURT
20245 Maple Leaf Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1660 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed Townhouse in quiet community. Country kitchen w breakfast bar. Gleaming hardwood flooring and freshly painted throughout. Fully finished lower level w walk out to fence rear yard and patio.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomery Village
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
$
20 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,488
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
4 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
27 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,254
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
7 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1319 sqft
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45 Windbrooke Circle
45 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1502 sqft
45 Windbrooke Circle Available 07/04/20 COMING SOON! Cute & Contemporary 3BD/2BA Top-Floor Condo For Rent!! - Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with open-concept layout!! Large balcony, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings - on the top

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE
407 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Top floor condo in Hyde Park**Brand new wood flooring throughout**Fresh paint**Covered balcony overlooking lush greenery**Kitchen with table space and separate dining area**Large living room**All windows with blinds**Master bedroom with large walk

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
727 HIDDEN MARSH STREET
727 Hidden Marsh Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3BR, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths, 3 Level Brick Front Townhome w/2 Car Garage! Gorgeous Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appl, Granite, 42" Cab, Island, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors, 2 Sided Gas Fireplace, Master w/Walk In Closet, MBA, Upper Level

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6 DELTA CT
6 Delta Court, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful secluded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath on gorgeous cul-de-sac with gorgeous swimming pool and deck. Open and bright floor plan. Brand new granite counters and carpet. Large bedrooms . Full Washer & Dryer in unit. Finished basement.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1
631 Kingfisher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2894 sqft
Conveniently located in the Hidden Creek community. This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is almost 3,000 sq ft filled with natural light. Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops and all-new, never used stainless steel appliances.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
19122 CLOVER MEADOW PLACE
19122 Clover Meadow Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1818 sqft
Wonderful recently remodeled End Unit Town Home in Seneca Park. Featuring beautiful updated Kitchen w/new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances,custom cabinets, etc.

Median Rent in Montgomery Village

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Montgomery Village is $1,685, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,947.
Studio
$1,605
1 Bed
$1,685
2 Beds
$1,947
3+ Beds
$2,568
City GuideMontgomery Village
Montgomery Village is a thriving community of more than 40,000 people despite being only 47 years old.

Located at the heart of Montgomery County, MD, this growing metropolis has a lot to offer newcomers. Growing employment opportunities and community centers make this newborn town ideal.

Finding a Home to Rent

Montgomery Village welcomes you with open arms and an enthusiastic smile. Rental properties are everywhere, and they run the gamut from studio apartments and efficiencies to gracious, single-family homes.

Apartments: A one-bedroom apartment in Montgomery Village averages around $800 a month. There are, of course, one-bedroom apartments for rent that are much more expensive; luxury comes at a cost. You can also spring for a condo such as those for rent at Club House Road. The average size for a one-bedroom apartment is more than 9,000 square feet. Prices are high in Montgomery Village, but in general, the size is generous. If you like entertaining, having the extra space is great. No more tripping over people on your way to the nosh and nibbles.

Townhomes Townhomes in Montgomery Village are a consistently great deal. You get the prices you'd normally pay for an apartment, with the space and layout generally found in a single-family home. When splitting the cost with roommates, rent per person in a 3-bedroom can be cheap.

Single-Family Homes Two- and three-bedroom houses are also for rent. Depending on where you are coming from, though, your eyes will either be popping from excitement at all the land that comes with the property or in consternation at the size of the house. Either way, be prepared to pay a hefty security deposit and your first month's rent at the signing of the lease.

All Utilities Paid Paying all your costs in one bill can be a hassle-free way of keeping your checkbook balanced. If this sounds like your cup of tea, definitely peruse the private listings throughout the area. Many private owners are offering homes for rent, utilities included. These homes come in sizes as small as one-bedroom apartments to large single-family homes with three or four bedrooms. Oodle Marketplace (apartments.oodle.com/Montgomery-village-md/) is a fantastic resource for privately owned properties for rent.

Thriving in Montgomery Village

Living it up Montgomery Village Foundation's Department of Recreation, Parks and Culture makes sure that you never have to leave the home turf to enjoy all types of cultural, social and physical activities. Montgomery Village features recreational parks and several community pools, all for your enjoyment.

Located only forty minutes outside of Washington, DC, Montgomery Village is the ideal place to settle if you’re looking for quiet suburban living while feeling the need to still be close to the big city.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Montgomery Village?
In Montgomery Village, the median rent is $1,605 for a studio, $1,685 for a 1-bedroom, $1,947 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,568 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Montgomery Village, check out our monthly Montgomery Village Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Montgomery Village?
Some of the colleges located in the Montgomery Village area include Washington Adventist University, Hood College, Howard Community College, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Montgomery Village?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Montgomery Village from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

