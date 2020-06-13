165 Apartments for rent in Montgomery Village, MD

Finding a Home to Rent

Montgomery Village welcomes you with open arms and an enthusiastic smile. Rental properties are everywhere, and they run the gamut from studio apartments and efficiencies to gracious, single-family homes.

Apartments: A one-bedroom apartment in Montgomery Village averages around $800 a month. There are, of course, one-bedroom apartments for rent that are much more expensive; luxury comes at a cost. You can also spring for a condo such as those for rent at Club House Road. The average size for a one-bedroom apartment is more than 9,000 square feet. Prices are high in Montgomery Village, but in general, the size is generous. If you like entertaining, having the extra space is great. No more tripping over people on your way to the nosh and nibbles.

Townhomes Townhomes in Montgomery Village are a consistently great deal. You get the prices you'd normally pay for an apartment, with the space and layout generally found in a single-family home. When splitting the cost with roommates, rent per person in a 3-bedroom can be cheap.

Single-Family Homes Two- and three-bedroom houses are also for rent. Depending on where you are coming from, though, your eyes will either be popping from excitement at all the land that comes with the property or in consternation at the size of the house. Either way, be prepared to pay a hefty security deposit and your first month's rent at the signing of the lease.

All Utilities Paid Paying all your costs in one bill can be a hassle-free way of keeping your checkbook balanced. If this sounds like your cup of tea, definitely peruse the private listings throughout the area. Many private owners are offering homes for rent, utilities included. These homes come in sizes as small as one-bedroom apartments to large single-family homes with three or four bedrooms. Oodle Marketplace (apartments.oodle.com/Montgomery-village-md/) is a fantastic resource for privately owned properties for rent.