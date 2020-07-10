Apartment List
150 Apartments for rent in Germantown, MD with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
66 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
30 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
34 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
23 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,140
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,856
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
21 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,549
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Germantown Library. Near Town Center Park and Black Hill Regional Park. High-end units with granite counters and fireplace. Elevator, parking garage, clubhouse. Close to I-270.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,292
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
11 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,312
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
25 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
19 Units Available
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
910 sqft
Carefully manicured setting with pet-friendly policies. Short distance from MARC Germantown station and I-270. Residents enjoy access to high-speed internet, personal balconies, swimming pool, playground, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
5 Units Available
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1221 sqft
When it comes to upscale apartment living, we've made your decision easy. Millstone at Kingsview is the premier apartment community in Germantown, MD, featuring high-end style and elegant touches you wont find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 4 at 01:53pm
$
9 Units Available
Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large property with beautiful grounds and playground. Smoke-free apartments with patio/balcony, in-unit W/D and accent walls. Community has car wash station, carports and 24-hr gym. Shops and I-270 nearby.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
17801 MILLHAVEN TERRACE
17801 Millhaven Ter, Germantown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2440 sqft
Like New! A fine home - wooden floors, granite counters, high end cabinets, recessed lights, new back splash, SS appliances, plenty of cabinets, huge island, pantry, deck, extension in back, and a lot more. Walk to shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12305 SILVERGATE WAY UNIT M
12305 Silvergate Way, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
12305 SILVERGATE WAY UNIT M Available 08/01/20 WELL MAINTAINED CONDO WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES - WELL MAINTAINED OCNDO WITH UPGRADED KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND UPGRADED BATHROOM, CARPET WILL BE CLEANED, CLOSE TO PARK, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13415 RISING SUN LANE
13415 Rising Sun Lane, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Gorgeous TH with brand new carpet, newly refinished hardwoods, interior just painted, corian counters in kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404)
19606 Galway Bay Circle, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
984 sqft
19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) Available 08/01/20 Captivating 2 Bedroom Unit in Germantown! - Captivating 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Unit in Germantown! Come into this home's inviting living area with the neutral colored interior, wall to wall carpeting

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13468 ANSEL TERRACE
13468 Ansel Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2072 sqft
END-UNIT townhouse backs to woods with huge deck. Open & bright Kitchen with center island & eat-in space. Master bedroom w/cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, large Master Bath with separate shower and tub, double vanities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13201 ASTORIA HILL CT #O
13201 Astoria Hill Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
This freshly painted and updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit is conveniently located near I 270, shops, restaurants, grocery store, movie theater etc.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
19027 STEEPLE PLACE
19027 Steeple Place, Germantown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2296 sqft
Beautiful Town Home , open floor, 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2 Bay Windows, Beautiful Hardwood Floors on Main and Second Floor, large loft in Master Bedroom, Beautiful Granite Counters, large Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Sun Room in

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19114 Willow Spring Dr
19114 Willow Spring Drive, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Townhouse in Germantown! Walk on inside to a nice foyer entering right into your functional kitchen with updated appliances and ample counter/cabinet space! Going into your nice living/dining room combo with laminate flooring, this

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1 SUMMER SWEET COURT
1 Summer Sweet Court, Germantown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
No smoking, No Pets, Good credit

July 2020 Germantown Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Germantown Rent Report. Germantown rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Germantown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Germantown rents declined slightly over the past month

Germantown rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Germantown stand at $1,731 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,000 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Germantown's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Germantown over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Germantown

    As rents have fallen slightly in Germantown, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Germantown is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Maryland have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.7% in Baltimore.
    • Germantown's median two-bedroom rent of $2,000 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Germantown fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Germantown than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Germantown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

