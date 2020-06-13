101 Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD📍
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 36
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 21
1 of 42
1 of 25
1 of 2
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 37
1 of 16
1 of 46
1 of 48
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 42
With 13,766 residents in the 8.3 square miles of Clarksburg, Maryland, it is a mainly residential area full of beautiful apartments for rent and rental homes. Since 2000, Clarksburg has seen a major population growth and the city now has a new town center, which prompts even more popularity among homeowners and potential residents. Unfortunately, many new homes have been constructed too close together according to zoning laws, and several roads have been deemed too narrow for fire trucks to pass through. This was found to be the fault of oversight from the town's officials, combined with the very sudden growth of the population. It seems this small town is turning into a big city almost overnight, but don't worry, it still maintains that small town suburban feel, complete with privacy, manicured lawns, and stunning homes. Since most of the new homes need to be reconstructed to abide by the zoning laws, finding a rental property can be a little challenging, but don't worry, we've got you covered.
Money and Economy
It's true that you'll pay a pretty penny to live in Clarksburg. While the town is thriving and growing, the cost of living is 10 percent higher than the state of Maryland. You can expect to find the average apartment rental to go for a bit higher than the rest of the country. Fortunately, this is a situation where you get what you pay for. One of the safest places in Maryland is Clarksburg, with a crime rate that is 83 percent lower than the rest of the state's cities.
When to Move
Summer is a great time to move, the weather is just about perfect with an average temperature of 71 degrees (though don't forget to factor in the humidity bump). But moving in the summertime means having to deal with all of the tourists and vacationers who come to see all of the beautiful sights in Maryland. On the other hand, the winter is quieter, but snow storms are frequent, as is ice so it's not ideal driving or moving conditions.
Employment and Commute
You won't find many job opportunities inside the city limits, but venturing to neighboring areas can help you land your dream job. The average commute for a worker living in Clarksburg is 33 minutes, 2 percent lower than the rest of the state.
Things You'll Need
Whenever you're on a search to find a new rental, you should always have exactly what you need to close a deal. This is especially true in areas like Clarksburg where renting availabilities can be few and far between. Be sure to have all your important documents with you such as your completed rental applications, credit report, and proof of employment. Most places require references and money upfront so carry your checkbook and be prepared to hand over the first and last month's rent, along with a security deposit.
It isn't hard to choose the right neighborhood in Clarksburg...as there really aren't any! No matter where you look, Clarksburg kind of acts like one big neighborhood all on its own, so you'll have plenty of time to focus on just the house, not its location. Although, of note, you do have easier access to the main highway 230 on the east side, and in the north you'll find some areas with more public transit options.
If a quiet community is what you're searching for, than Clarksburg is for you. There's only one restaurant, one coffee shop, one school, one fitness center, and six public transit locations. If you want to shop or visit museums, you'll have to travel to a nearby city with all of those amenities. There is a stunning lake you can explore called Little Seneca Lake, which has streams meandering through the city. With so little to do, Clarksburg is a great place to grow closer to your neighbors and create lifetime relationships and friendships. So get ready for some serious brunches, afternoon tea, and book clubs!