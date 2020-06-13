Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,530
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23434 RAINBOW ARCH DRIVE
23434 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
3 BR unit with 2 levels. Upstairs you will find 3 Bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs level is the kitchen and family room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY
12937 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Gorgeous SUN FILLED home in very charming location in a courtyard area w/ greenspace.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12721 YORK MILL LANE
12721 York Mill Lane, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3566 sqft
3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE
13826 Dovekie Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3920 sqft
Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor. The gourmet kitchen features mocha color cabinetry with granite counters, tile backslash, and under-mount stainless steel sink. Large center island breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23000 MEADOW MIST ROAD
23000 Meadow Mist Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2278 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23000 MEADOW MIST ROAD in Clarksburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23057 WINGED ELM DRIVE
23057 Winged Elm Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2930 sqft
A Charming 3000+ sq Single Family Home in Clark burg MD with 4 bedrooms, 2.5bath, 2 car garage. Large open kitchen w/ eating area, Bright library, and upstairs laundryroom. Huge MBR w/ 2 walk-in closets and large soaking tub and separate shower.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
22402 BRICK HAVEN WAY
22402 Brick Haven Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2438 sqft
Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 4.5 baths brick-front townhouse in sought after Clarksburg Heights.Hardwood floors throughout main level , Gourmet kitchen , Loft on rth level and many more .

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
23540 Frederick Rd
23540 Frederick Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1916 sqft
UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12828 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12828 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1433 sqft
Upper level 2 level 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Nice layout! Nice area! Great amenities! Secured access. Pool, work out facility.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12960 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12960 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
1870 sqft
***Back on the Market***Charming 4 bedroom / 3.5 Bath 4 level Townhome in the Clarksburg Town Center.~ Open Floorplan, powder bath on the main floor, fully finished basement, 2 car garage & 2nd-floor laundry.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
23037 WINGED ELM DRIVE
23037 Winged Elm Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Brick front 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath 3 level spacious townhome, Finished basement with Den and Full Bathroom. Fenced Backyard, 2 Detached Car Garage, HW floor on main level. Beautiful Large kitchen. Great friendly Community with Two Swimming Pools.
Results within 1 mile of Clarksburg
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,539
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13348 NEERWINDER PLACE
13348 Neerwinder Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1099 sqft
Cute contemporary ranch with cathedral ceilings, light-filled open floor plan for living area. Easy to maintain laminated floor in living areas. Nestled at the top of a cul-de-sac, this little gem has a fenced back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12701 FOUND STONE RD #201
12701 Found Stone Road, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 2nd floor condo has its own private garage & private entrance & stairs to the garage.

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
20519 Lowfield Drive
20519 Lowfield Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1960 sqft
Dont miss out on this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located in highly desirable neighborhood that backs to Lake Churchill, Little Seneca State Park, and Little Seneca Lake.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170
13051 Shadyside Lane, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Bright & beautiful ground floor condo w/fenced patio - all on one level! The unit has been updated and upgraded.. Wood burning fireplace, built in shelving & beautiful bay window in living room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12209 EMERALD WAY
12209 Emerald Way, Germantown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2975 sqft
Updated and Upgraded! Beautiful Colonial Home in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, fully finished basement with new full bath and laundry room, open floor plan, 2 car garage and fresh paint.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksburg
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,397
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
City GuideClarksburg
"The constitutions of Maryland and New York are founded in higher wisdom." - Ezra Stiles

With 13,766 residents in the 8.3 square miles of Clarksburg, Maryland, it is a mainly residential area full of beautiful apartments for rent and rental homes. Since 2000, Clarksburg has seen a major population growth and the city now has a new town center, which prompts even more popularity among homeowners and potential residents. Unfortunately, many new homes have been constructed too close together according to zoning laws, and several roads have been deemed too narrow for fire trucks to pass through. This was found to be the fault of oversight from the town's officials, combined with the very sudden growth of the population. It seems this small town is turning into a big city almost overnight, but don't worry, it still maintains that small town suburban feel, complete with privacy, manicured lawns, and stunning homes. Since most of the new homes need to be reconstructed to abide by the zoning laws, finding a rental property can be a little challenging, but don't worry, we've got you covered.

Moving to Clarksburg

Money and Economy

It's true that you'll pay a pretty penny to live in Clarksburg. While the town is thriving and growing, the cost of living is 10 percent higher than the state of Maryland. You can expect to find the average apartment rental to go for a bit higher than the rest of the country. Fortunately, this is a situation where you get what you pay for. One of the safest places in Maryland is Clarksburg, with a crime rate that is 83 percent lower than the rest of the state's cities.

When to Move

Summer is a great time to move, the weather is just about perfect with an average temperature of 71 degrees (though don't forget to factor in the humidity bump). But moving in the summertime means having to deal with all of the tourists and vacationers who come to see all of the beautiful sights in Maryland. On the other hand, the winter is quieter, but snow storms are frequent, as is ice so it's not ideal driving or moving conditions.

Employment and Commute

You won't find many job opportunities inside the city limits, but venturing to neighboring areas can help you land your dream job. The average commute for a worker living in Clarksburg is 33 minutes, 2 percent lower than the rest of the state.

Things You'll Need

Whenever you're on a search to find a new rental, you should always have exactly what you need to close a deal. This is especially true in areas like Clarksburg where renting availabilities can be few and far between. Be sure to have all your important documents with you such as your completed rental applications, credit report, and proof of employment. Most places require references and money upfront so carry your checkbook and be prepared to hand over the first and last month's rent, along with a security deposit.

Neighborhoods

It isn't hard to choose the right neighborhood in Clarksburg...as there really aren't any! No matter where you look, Clarksburg kind of acts like one big neighborhood all on its own, so you'll have plenty of time to focus on just the house, not its location. Although, of note, you do have easier access to the main highway 230 on the east side, and in the north you'll find some areas with more public transit options.

Living in Clarksburg

If a quiet community is what you're searching for, than Clarksburg is for you. There's only one restaurant, one coffee shop, one school, one fitness center, and six public transit locations. If you want to shop or visit museums, you'll have to travel to a nearby city with all of those amenities. There is a stunning lake you can explore called Little Seneca Lake, which has streams meandering through the city. With so little to do, Clarksburg is a great place to grow closer to your neighbors and create lifetime relationships and friendships. So get ready for some serious brunches, afternoon tea, and book clubs!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Clarksburg?
The average rent price for Clarksburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,130.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Clarksburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Clarksburg area include Washington Adventist University, Hood College, Howard Community College, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Clarksburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clarksburg from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

