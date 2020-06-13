101 Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD

Moving to Clarksburg

Money and Economy

It's true that you'll pay a pretty penny to live in Clarksburg. While the town is thriving and growing, the cost of living is 10 percent higher than the state of Maryland. You can expect to find the average apartment rental to go for a bit higher than the rest of the country. Fortunately, this is a situation where you get what you pay for. One of the safest places in Maryland is Clarksburg, with a crime rate that is 83 percent lower than the rest of the state's cities.

When to Move

Summer is a great time to move, the weather is just about perfect with an average temperature of 71 degrees (though don't forget to factor in the humidity bump). But moving in the summertime means having to deal with all of the tourists and vacationers who come to see all of the beautiful sights in Maryland. On the other hand, the winter is quieter, but snow storms are frequent, as is ice so it's not ideal driving or moving conditions.

Employment and Commute

You won't find many job opportunities inside the city limits, but venturing to neighboring areas can help you land your dream job. The average commute for a worker living in Clarksburg is 33 minutes, 2 percent lower than the rest of the state.

Things You'll Need

Whenever you're on a search to find a new rental, you should always have exactly what you need to close a deal. This is especially true in areas like Clarksburg where renting availabilities can be few and far between. Be sure to have all your important documents with you such as your completed rental applications, credit report, and proof of employment. Most places require references and money upfront so carry your checkbook and be prepared to hand over the first and last month's rent, along with a security deposit.