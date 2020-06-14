100 Apartments for rent in Germantown, MD with hardwood floors
Two band members from Hootie and the Blowfish attended Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, Maryland.
With a flock of flea markets, shopping centers, parks and history packed into about 11 square miles, Germantown is a hopping town. The population alone proves that, with the 2010 Census putting more than 86,000 residents into this suburban community of Montgomery County, making it a crunchy 8,019 folks per square mile. Crunchiness can lead to liveliness, however, if you opt to take advantage of the charming events and features, such as the wooded Black Rock Road area where members of the band O.A.R. used to write songs in their high school days. If not, you can still benefit as a hermit if you happen to work in D.C., as the place is a sweet 30 miles or so from our nations capital.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Germantown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.