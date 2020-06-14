Apartment List
100 Apartments for rent in Germantown, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Germantown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
29 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,215
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
75 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,409
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
40 Cross Ridge Ct
40 Cross Ridge Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous 2 Bed/1.5 Bath End of Row Townhome in Germantown.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
14415 Saturn Way
14415 Saturn Way, Germantown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
9506 sqft
Remarkable light filled home with charm and grace in Boyds, Maryland - Seneca View Estates! First floor features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen w/island, sunroom w/access to a wrap-around deck, living room, formal dining room, family room with

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
12212 EAGLES NEST COURT
12212 Eagle Nest Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1054 sqft
Amazing contemporary condo on top level * Upgrades include: Hardwood floors, butcher block counters, custom painting, vaulted ceilings with skylights, HVAC only 3 y/o; 5 minutes from lovely lake trails. Super clean unit, pride of ownership.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
18604 Little Star Lane
18604 Little Star Lane, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2184 sqft
Spacious 3 level Townhome with 1 car garage located in the Fountain Hills community. The Main level is bright and features an open floorplan with beautiful hard wood flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
13030 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE
13030 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2400 sqft
Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light! Wood floors on main level. Open kitchen with center island, gas cooktop, breakfast bar, table space, fireplace. French doors open to private patio that leads to detached 2-car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
19372 HOTTINGER CIRCLE
19372 Hottinger Circle, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Wood floors on main level, table space kitchen, fireplace in & deck off living room, fully finished basement w/ den/office, rec room, & access to patio & fenced in back yard, renovated bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
19122 CLOVER MEADOW PLACE
19122 Clover Meadow Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1818 sqft
Wonderful recently remodeled End Unit Town Home in Seneca Park. Featuring beautiful updated Kitchen w/new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances,custom cabinets, etc.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
19027 STEEPLE PLACE
19027 Steeple Place, Germantown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2296 sqft
Beautiful Town Home , open floor, 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2 Bay Windows, Beautiful Hardwood Floors on Main and Second Floor, large loft in Master Bedroom, Beautiful Granite Counters, large Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Sun Room in

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
13752 DUNBAR TERRACE
13752 Dunbar Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1880 sqft
Welcome to this fully updated townhome in the heart of Germantown, close to all amenities Germantown has to offer. All three levels bumped out. Total finished square feet is 2020, more than listed on the tax record.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE
13907 Coachmans Circle, Germantown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3388 sqft
Charming neo-traditional style colonial with front porch in sought after Kingsview Village. Hardwood floors on main and upper level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
13503 KILDARE HILLS TER #102
13503 Kildare Hills Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Lovely condo in Great Condition! 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Walk in Closets. Wood flooring throughout. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. Full Size Washer/Dryer. New Fixtures. Separate dining room. Gas Range.

1 of 10

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
20519 Lowfield Drive
20519 Lowfield Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1960 sqft
Dont miss out on this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located in highly desirable neighborhood that backs to Lake Churchill, Little Seneca State Park, and Little Seneca Lake.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11663 Drumcastle Ter
11663 Drumcastle Ter, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Stunning 3 Bed/ 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
12209 EMERALD WAY
12209 Emerald Way, Germantown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2975 sqft
Updated and Upgraded! Beautiful Colonial Home in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, fully finished basement with new full bath and laundry room, open floor plan, 2 car garage and fresh paint.

1 of 7

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
19801 Larentia Dr
19801 Larentia Drive, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
Great Location, near shopping mall, restaurants, public transportation, hospital, and more! You will love the new hardwood floors in this end unit.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,488
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9932 TAMBAY CT
9932 Tambay Court, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Come check out this 4 Bedroom 2 Full and 2 half bath end of group townhome that has been freshly painted, new carpet, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor and tons of light throughout.
City Guide for Germantown, MD

Two band members from Hootie and the Blowfish attended Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, Maryland.

With a flock of flea markets, shopping centers, parks and history packed into about 11 square miles, Germantown is a hopping town. The population alone proves that, with the 2010 Census putting more than 86,000 residents into this suburban community of Montgomery County, making it a crunchy 8,019 folks per square mile. Crunchiness can lead to liveliness, however, if you opt to take advantage of the charming events and features, such as the wooded Black Rock Road area where members of the band O.A.R. used to write songs in their high school days. If not, you can still benefit as a hermit if you happen to work in D.C., as the place is a sweet 30 miles or so from our nations capital.

Having trouble with Craigslist Germantown? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Germantown, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Germantown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

