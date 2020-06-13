155 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Germantown, MD

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
25 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
34 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1205 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
26 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
14415 Saturn Way
14415 Saturn Way, Germantown, MD
Remarkable light filled home with charm and grace in Boyds, Maryland - Seneca View Estates! First floor features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen w/island, sunroom w/access to a wrap-around deck, living room, formal dining room, family room with

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20409 ALDERLEAF TER
20409 Alderleaf Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE - 1 CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, LARGEST 3 BEDROOM, FINISHED BASEMENT, DECK OVERLOOKS BACKYARD AND COMMON AREA, EAT-IN KITCHEN, SECURITY SYSTEM (AVAILABLE) (RLNE4186642)

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
19811 LARENTIA DRIVE
19811 Larentia Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1604 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BDRMS.3 LEVELS. THIS HOME HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH MANY UPDATES THROUGHOUT. HOUSE HAS HOME WARRANTY FROM FIRST AMERICAN HOME PROTECTION.KITCHEN HAS NEWER APLIANCES . GOOD CARPET, GOOD PAINT AND A BRAND NEW RENOVATED MASTER BATH.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13342 RUSHING WATER WAY
13342 Rushing Water Way, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1916 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13342 RUSHING WATER WAY in Germantown. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
18941 PINE RIDGE LANE
18941 Pine Ridge Lane, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 level townhome with two reserved parking spaces. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms. the master suite encompasses an entire 4th floor with cathedral ceilings, and an en suite bathroom. Lower level is large recreation room or 4th Bedroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
18604 Little Star Lane
18604 Little Star Lane, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2184 sqft
Spacious 3 level Townhome with 1 car garage located in the Fountain Hills community. The Main level is bright and features an open floorplan with beautiful hard wood flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13348 NEERWINDER PLACE
13348 Neerwinder Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1099 sqft
Cute contemporary ranch with cathedral ceilings, light-filled open floor plan for living area. Easy to maintain laminated floor in living areas. Nestled at the top of a cul-de-sac, this little gem has a fenced back yard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13030 TOWN COMMONS DRIVE
13030 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, MD
Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light! Wood floors on main level. Open kitchen with center island, gas cooktop, breakfast bar, table space, fireplace. French doors open to private patio that leads to detached 2-car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13514 CHAMPIONS WAY
13514 Champions Way, Germantown, MD
BIGGER AND BRIGHTER THEN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME ! Welcome to this Unique 4 LEVEL, Beautiful 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, End Unit home Totally remodeled. Cleaner then a New Construction Home. Disclosed Owner Is an Agent.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
19372 HOTTINGER CIRCLE
19372 Hottinger Circle, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Wood floors on main level, table space kitchen, fireplace in & deck off living room, fully finished basement w/ den/office, rec room, & access to patio & fenced in back yard, renovated bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
19122 CLOVER MEADOW PLACE
19122 Clover Meadow Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1818 sqft
Wonderful recently remodeled End Unit Town Home in Seneca Park. Featuring beautiful updated Kitchen w/new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances,custom cabinets, etc.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
19027 STEEPLE PLACE
19027 Steeple Place, Germantown, MD
Beautiful Town Home , open floor, 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2 Bay Windows, Beautiful Hardwood Floors on Main and Second Floor, large loft in Master Bedroom, Beautiful Granite Counters, large Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Sun Room in

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17210 SNOW GOOSE COURT
17210 Snow Goose Court, Germantown, MD
OPEN HOUSE 6:30pm - 7:30pm Thursday (6/11). Totally renovated one garage single house with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Nice and clean one car garage with long driveway. Kitchen with granite counter-top and now stainless steel appliances.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13752 DUNBAR TERRACE
13752 Dunbar Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1880 sqft
Welcome to this fully updated townhome in the heart of Germantown, close to all amenities Germantown has to offer. All three levels bumped out. Total finished square feet is 2020, more than listed on the tax record.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13907 COACHMANS CIRCLE
13907 Coachmans Circle, Germantown, MD
Charming neo-traditional style colonial with front porch in sought after Kingsview Village. Hardwood floors on main and upper level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13503 KILDARE HILLS TER #102
13503 Kildare Hills Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Lovely condo in Great Condition! 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Walk in Closets. Wood flooring throughout. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. Full Size Washer/Dryer. New Fixtures. Separate dining room. Gas Range.

1 of 15

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
13421 WINTERSPOON LANE
13421 Winterspoon Lane, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1848 sqft
Well maintained home with updated kitchen and baths, ber-ber carpet throughout, large deck off living room, spacious family room with FPL, LARGE den in basement, great lot with large fenced in rear, Community pool and tennis 1 block away from house

1 of 10

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
20519 Lowfield Drive
20519 Lowfield Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1960 sqft
Dont miss out on this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located in highly desirable neighborhood that backs to Lake Churchill, Little Seneca State Park, and Little Seneca Lake.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11663 Drumcastle Ter
11663 Drumcastle Ter, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Stunning 3 Bed/ 3.

1 of 33

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
20305 WATERS ROW TERRACE
20305 Waters Row Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
Large three level townhome with 1 car garage. New carpet, New Paint. Move in ready. Close to I-270 Father Hurley Exit. Close to movie theatre and restaurants. Home shows well. Looking for good credit applicants only. Small dog okay. No cats.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12209 EMERALD WAY
12209 Emerald Way, Germantown, MD
Updated and Upgraded! Beautiful Colonial Home in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, fully finished basement with new full bath and laundry room, open floor plan, 2 car garage and fresh paint.

June 2020 Germantown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Germantown Rent Report. Germantown rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Germantown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Germantown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Germantown Rent Report. Germantown rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Germantown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Germantown rents declined moderately over the past month

Germantown rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Germantown stand at $1,734 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,003 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Germantown's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Germantown, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Germantown

    As rents have increased in Germantown, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Germantown is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Germantown's median two-bedroom rent of $2,003 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Germantown.
    • While Germantown's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Germantown than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Germantown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

