Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Germantown, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Germantown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,428
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
20 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,549
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
18 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
33 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Germantown Library. Near Town Center Park and Black Hill Regional Park. High-end units with granite counters and fireplace. Elevator, parking garage, clubhouse. Close to I-270.
1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
21 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,140
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,856
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
37 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
64 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,317
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
26 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.
1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
19 Units Available
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
910 sqft
Carefully manicured setting with pet-friendly policies. Short distance from MARC Germantown station and I-270. Residents enjoy access to high-speed internet, personal balconies, swimming pool, playground, spa, sauna and fitness center.
1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
5 Units Available
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,820
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1221 sqft
When it comes to upscale apartment living, we've made your decision easy. Millstone at Kingsview is the premier apartment community in Germantown, MD, featuring high-end style and elegant touches you wont find anywhere else.
1 of 28

Last updated June 4 at 01:53pm
$
9 Units Available
Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large property with beautiful grounds and playground. Smoke-free apartments with patio/balcony, in-unit W/D and accent walls. Community has car wash station, carports and 24-hr gym. Shops and I-270 nearby.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12809 DUCK POND DR #114
12809 Duck Pond Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE - NEW WOOD FLOORS,. GREAT DECK AND FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING. NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. (RLNE2933238)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
14415 Saturn Way
14415 Saturn Way, Germantown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
9506 sqft
Remarkable light filled home with charm and grace in Boyds, Maryland - Seneca View Estates! First floor features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen w/island, sunroom w/access to a wrap-around deck, living room, formal dining room, family room with

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
17801 MILLHAVEN TERRACE
17801 Millhaven Ter, Germantown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2440 sqft
Like New! A fine home - wooden floors, granite counters, high end cabinets, recessed lights, new back splash, SS appliances, plenty of cabinets, huge island, pantry, deck, extension in back, and a lot more. Walk to shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
12205 EAGLES NEST CT #D
12205 Eagle Nest Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ground level condo. The condo has just been repainted, kitchen cabinet's refinished with granite. The community is conveniently located in Germantown.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
19122 CLOVER MEADOW PLACE
19122 Clover Meadow Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1818 sqft
Wonderful recently remodeled End Unit Town Home in Seneca Park. Featuring the beautiful updated Kitchen w/new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, etc.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13712 CREOLA COURT UNIT #172
13712 Creola Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
TWO LEVEL CONDO WITH ONE CAR GARAGE - Beautiful, open, meticulous 2BR, 2FB townhome with vaulted ceilings! End unit filled with glowing sunlight, lots of windows and 2 skylights! Large bedrooms with spacious loft.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302
20257 Shipley Terrace, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
855 sqft
Resort living in Lakeview community! This top floor unit backs to tranquil wooded area around Lake Churchill.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
13300 KILMARNOCK WAY #7-N
13300 Kilmarnock Way, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
949 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has brand new energy efficient SS appliance, quartz countertop, new floors, fresh paint and is in a great location. The community is conveniently located near I-270, schools, shopping and dining.
City Guide for Germantown, MD

Two band members from Hootie and the Blowfish attended Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, Maryland.

With a flock of flea markets, shopping centers, parks and history packed into about 11 square miles, Germantown is a hopping town. The population alone proves that, with the 2010 Census putting more than 86,000 residents into this suburban community of Montgomery County, making it a crunchy 8,019 folks per square mile. Crunchiness can lead to liveliness, however, if you opt to take advantage of the charming events and features, such as the wooded Black Rock Road area where members of the band O.A.R. used to write songs in their high school days. If not, you can still benefit as a hermit if you happen to work in D.C., as the place is a sweet 30 miles or so from our nations capital.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Germantown, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Germantown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

