You will love this updated townhome in Kenwood Forest surrounded by green space! Barbecue on your deck and walk to Bethesda! Celebrate the seasons in the beautiful kitchen with all the bells and whistles! Local landlord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.