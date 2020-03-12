All apartments in Bethesda
4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM

Location

4856 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
You will love this updated townhome in Kenwood Forest surrounded by green space! Barbecue on your deck and walk to Bethesda! Celebrate the seasons in the beautiful kitchen with all the bells and whistles! Local landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4856 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
