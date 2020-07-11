127 Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bethesda apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m...
$
6 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,193
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,271
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
$
19 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,738
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
$
45 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,426
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
$
18 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,641
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
$
12 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,092
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,133
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,848
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
$
9 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
$
29 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,765
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,144
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
1288 sqft
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
$
19 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,890
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,801
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
$
20 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,489
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
$
16 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,810
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
$
14 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
$
11 Units Available
Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,059
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1091 sqft
Luxury community with access to art galleries, nearly 200 restaurants, parks, retail and cultural centers. Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spa-like bathrooms and pet spa.
Results within 1 mile of Bethesda
$
18 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,993
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
$
30 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,797
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
$
56 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
$
22 Units Available
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,721
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,656
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.
$
7 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,415
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
583 sqft
This controlled-access community is near Downtown D.C. It's on the bus line. Apartments offer large windows with beautiful views and hardwood floors. On-site laundry facilities and parking available.
$
22 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
$
5 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border. Choose from pet-friendly townhouse layouts that feature oversized closets, in-home washer and dryers or private outdoor spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Bethesda
$
8 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
2400 M
2400 M St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,396
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,826
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,961
1335 sqft
Recently renovated units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to rooftop deck, BBQ/grill, courtyard, pool and clubhouse. 24-hour gym and concierge service. Dog- and cat-friendly.
$
92 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,524
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1054 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
$
37 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
$
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
$
28 Units Available
U-Street
The Ellington
1301 U St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,179
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
990 sqft
Across the street from U Street Metro station, and close to Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan. Select apartments feature private terraces with Washington Monument views. Amenities include landscaped rooftop terrace and high-tech party room.
City Guide for Bethesda, MD

Bethesda, MD: Home of the Congressional Country Club -- one of the world's most prestigious country clubs in the world!

Largely known as one of "America's Most Livable Cities," Bethesda, MD sure does live up to the title. Located northwest of the city boundary of Washington D.C, this town is home to biomedical research centers, big companies headquarters, art galleries, restaurants that offer cuisines from different parts of the globe, dance studios, and boutiques. With all these facilities in abundance, its no wonder artists and scientists are drawn to this town in much the same manner ants are drawn to sweets. Geniuses just couldn't resist the lure this town offers.Boasting of a 62,000-strong population, Bethesda is the 11th largest community in the state of Maryland. With its close proximity to DC, amenities that are comparable to major metropolis, a highly educated population, and top-notch schools, this town has one of the most desired and sought-after zip codes in all of Maryland. Wanna bask in the glory of this town? Its time to pack your things and get an apartment for rent in Bethesda.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bethesda? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Bethesda, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bethesda apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Bethesda apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

