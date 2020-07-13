Upstairs at Bethesda Row

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking garage hot tub media room cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center courtyard dog grooming area fire pit internet access online portal package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Luxury Living Upstairs. With Everything You Need Downstairs. Your cozy pad comes with all the comforts of home and then some. With 24/7 concierge services and luxury amenities upstairs and dozens of restaurants, shops services and entertainment downstairs, you'll find it hard to leave your neighborhood.