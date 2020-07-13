Upstairs at Bethesda Row

Lease Length: 3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, 12 months, Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $31 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: prorated 1st month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 flat
limit: 2 pet maximum per apartment
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictionService/companion animals may not be subject to this list.
Dogs
restrictions: breed restriction: no aggressive breeds such as, Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St Bernard's. Great Danes, Akitas, Terries (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, or any hybrid or mixed breed of these breeds.
Parking Details: residents only parking garage: $175/month (unreserved parking space), $250/month (reserved parking space); tandem parking: $325/month. Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage lockers: $150/month (5x5, 9 ft), $200/month (10x10, 9ft)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.