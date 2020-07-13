All apartments in Bethesda
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

Upstairs at Bethesda Row

7131 Arlington Rd · (202) 759-2641
Rent Special
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Contact the leasing office to schedule. 2BR loft townhome from $3,734, apply today!
Location

7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0550 · Avail. now

$2,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 0404 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,233

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 0504 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,243

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Upstairs at Bethesda Row.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
courtyard
dog grooming area
fire pit
internet access
online portal
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Luxury Living Upstairs. With Everything You Need Downstairs. Your cozy pad comes with all the comforts of home and then some. With 24/7 concierge services and luxury amenities upstairs and dozens of restaurants, shops services and entertainment downstairs, you'll find it hard to leave your neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, 12 months,
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $31 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: prorated 1st month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 flat
limit: 2 pet maximum per apartment
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictionService/companion animals may not be subject to this list.
Dogs
restrictions: breed restriction: no aggressive breeds such as, Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St Bernard's. Great Danes, Akitas, Terries (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, or any hybrid or mixed breed of these breeds.
Parking Details: residents only parking garage: $175/month (unreserved parking space), $250/month (reserved parking space); tandem parking: $325/month. Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage lockers: $150/month (5x5, 9 ft), $200/month (10x10, 9ft)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Upstairs at Bethesda Row have any available units?
Upstairs at Bethesda Row has 6 units available starting at $2,193 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Upstairs at Bethesda Row have?
Some of Upstairs at Bethesda Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Upstairs at Bethesda Row currently offering any rent specials?
Upstairs at Bethesda Row is offering the following rent specials: VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Contact the leasing office to schedule. 2BR loft townhome from $3,734, apply today!
Is Upstairs at Bethesda Row pet-friendly?
Yes, Upstairs at Bethesda Row is pet friendly.
Does Upstairs at Bethesda Row offer parking?
Yes, Upstairs at Bethesda Row offers parking.
Does Upstairs at Bethesda Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Upstairs at Bethesda Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Upstairs at Bethesda Row have a pool?
No, Upstairs at Bethesda Row does not have a pool.
Does Upstairs at Bethesda Row have accessible units?
Yes, Upstairs at Bethesda Row has accessible units.
Does Upstairs at Bethesda Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Upstairs at Bethesda Row has units with dishwashers.
Does Upstairs at Bethesda Row have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Upstairs at Bethesda Row has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814

