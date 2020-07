Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access sauna 24hr maintenance clubhouse coffee bar guest parking guest suite hot tub package receiving playground

Ideally located in downtown Bethesda, The Metropolitan is a block from the Bethesda Metro and minutes from I-495 and the business centers of Washington and Montgomery County. Here, you'll find great shopping, restaurants, recreation and entertainment. So visit The Metropolitan Apartments today, where you'll discover the comfort of home and the convenience of the city.