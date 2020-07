Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated media room some paid utils

Newly Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath apartment with beautiful exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout! Walking distance from the Maryland Zoo and the beautiful Druid Hill Lake. You can view the waterfront from the living room window!



Available street parking, including a parking pad in the rear of the building. Water included!



Perfect for anyone looking for an optimal location. This apartment is located lose to University of Maryland Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University, and MICA. Direct access to I-83 2 blocks away. Once the capital project in the park is done there will be an amphitheater and many more park amenities to the area.



Pet free environment. The unit is individually metered. Tenant pays gas and electric.



Available now! Contact us today!



No Pets Allowed



