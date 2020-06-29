All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

931 S CHARLES STREET

931 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

931 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now! 1 Off-Street Parking Spot Included In Rental Price. Lot is across the street. Freshly painted charming 2br/1ba interior rowhouse with an eat-in kitchen and tons of character. Shared rear patio off the kitchen. 2nd-floor den/bedroom and large full bath feature decorative fireplaces. 3rd-floor loft bedroom with exposed beams is large enough to have an sm. office/ sitting room. Secure package delivery provided by the owner. *Property does have laundry in an unfinished basement with access through a hatch and ladder to lower level or several laundry/dry cleaner options within 2 blocks.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

