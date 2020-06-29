931 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available Now! 1 Off-Street Parking Spot Included In Rental Price. Lot is across the street. Freshly painted charming 2br/1ba interior rowhouse with an eat-in kitchen and tons of character. Shared rear patio off the kitchen. 2nd-floor den/bedroom and large full bath feature decorative fireplaces. 3rd-floor loft bedroom with exposed beams is large enough to have an sm. office/ sitting room. Secure package delivery provided by the owner. *Property does have laundry in an unfinished basement with access through a hatch and ladder to lower level or several laundry/dry cleaner options within 2 blocks.*