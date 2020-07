Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Totally renovated from Top to Bottom. Open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors. Great size bedrooms for your family, new deck and finished basement with the 4th bedroom. This home will make you smile! Its a must see!!! MUST HAVE EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY AND PASS CRIMINAL BK GROUND CHECKS. VOUCHERS ARE WELCOME! Minutes from downtown and the Marc train station.