Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious renovated apartment centrally located, with a deck off the kitchen. Available 6/1. Pets allowed on case by case basis. PS: the Unit does NOT qualify for the street parking permit, so alternative parking arrangements have to be made. Tenant occupied 30+h notice required