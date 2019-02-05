All apartments in Baltimore
915 EASTERN AVENUE
915 EASTERN AVENUE

915 Eastern Avenue · (800) 383-3535
Location

915 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed/ 3 Bath home in prime Little Italy location nestled between authentic Italian restaurants, chic Harbor East waterfront fine dining and luxury shopping and historic Fells Point. Home features 3 Large above ground bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, recently updated kitchen with Stainless appliances, granite counters and a formal dining space perfect for large gatherings. Exceptional master suite with soaring ceilings, private en suite bath and charming roof top deck. Outside find a wonderfully private back yard with rare storage shed and great entertaining space that's equally fit for al fresco dining or a relaxing night at home. In unit Washer/Dryer, Pets considered, and available for rent furnished or unfurnished. Close proximity to Johns Hopkins, Kennedy Krieger, Baltimore Waterfront, shopping and restaurants galore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
915 EASTERN AVENUE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 EASTERN AVENUE have?
Some of 915 EASTERN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
915 EASTERN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 EASTERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 EASTERN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 915 EASTERN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 915 EASTERN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 915 EASTERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 EASTERN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 EASTERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 915 EASTERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 915 EASTERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 915 EASTERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 915 EASTERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 EASTERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
