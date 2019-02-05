915 EASTERN AVENUE

Amenities

3 Bed/ 3 Bath home in prime Little Italy location nestled between authentic Italian restaurants, chic Harbor East waterfront fine dining and luxury shopping and historic Fells Point. Home features 3 Large above ground bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, recently updated kitchen with Stainless appliances, granite counters and a formal dining space perfect for large gatherings. Exceptional master suite with soaring ceilings, private en suite bath and charming roof top deck. Outside find a wonderfully private back yard with rare storage shed and great entertaining space that's equally fit for al fresco dining or a relaxing night at home. In unit Washer/Dryer, Pets considered, and available for rent furnished or unfurnished. Close proximity to Johns Hopkins, Kennedy Krieger, Baltimore Waterfront, shopping and restaurants galore.