All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 910 Woodson Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
910 Woodson Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

910 Woodson Rd

910 Woodson Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Lake Walker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

910 Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
playground
The apartments have central air, heat and a new kitchens. Bathroom connected to the bedroom. It is a 4-5 County block walk to the closest bus stop. 12 Month lease term. $35 Application fee per responsible or $50 Multiple unit Application fee good for 90 days of application. Ask your agent for details. Short term leasing available for additional fee. Ask your agent for details. This location is in Towson. Nearby parks include Chinquapin Park, Belvedere Tot Lot At Evesham Park and Chinquapin Park. Nearby schools include St Pius X School, Stoneleigh Elementary School and Leith Walk Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Edible Arrangements, Giant Food and Belvedere Square Shopping Center. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Atwaters Belvedere Square Market and Sofis Crepes. Nearby restaurants include Little Caesars, Pizza City and Chans friendly Restaurant. 900 block of Woodson Road is near Forge Park, Glen Woods and Towson University. BG&E included. MUST call to get pre screened and schedule an appointment to see your new home.

BaltimoreLake Walker Apartments for Rent
910 Woodson Road #B
There are no photos for this listing.
Show Street View
About 910 Woodson Road #B
1 Bed
1 Bathroom
Dogs & Cats OK
5+ Days Ago
900 Block of Woodson Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212. Renovated 2 BdRm apartment a good sized rooms with plenty of closet space. The apartments have central air, heat and a new kitchens. Bathroom connected to the bedroom. It is a 4-5 County block walk to the closest bus stop. 12 Month lease term. $35 Application fee per responsible or $50 Multiple unit Application fee good for 90 days of application. Ask your agent for details. Short term leasing available for additional fee. Ask your agent for details. This location is in Towson. Nearby parks include Chinquapin Park, Belvedere Tot Lot At Evesham Park and Chinquapin Park. Nearby schools include St Pius X School, Stoneleigh Elementary School and Leith Walk Elementary School. The closest grocery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Woodson Rd have any available units?
910 Woodson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Woodson Rd have?
Some of 910 Woodson Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Woodson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
910 Woodson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Woodson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 Woodson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 910 Woodson Rd offer parking?
No, 910 Woodson Rd does not offer parking.
Does 910 Woodson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Woodson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Woodson Rd have a pool?
No, 910 Woodson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 910 Woodson Rd have accessible units?
No, 910 Woodson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Woodson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Woodson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland