910 Woodson Rd

pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning playground

The apartments have central air, heat and a new kitchens. Bathroom connected to the bedroom. It is a 4-5 County block walk to the closest bus stop. 12 Month lease term. $35 Application fee per responsible or $50 Multiple unit Application fee good for 90 days of application. Ask your agent for details. Short term leasing available for additional fee. Ask your agent for details. This location is in Towson. Nearby parks include Chinquapin Park, Belvedere Tot Lot At Evesham Park and Chinquapin Park. Nearby schools include St Pius X School, Stoneleigh Elementary School and Leith Walk Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Edible Arrangements, Giant Food and Belvedere Square Shopping Center. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Atwaters Belvedere Square Market and Sofis Crepes. Nearby restaurants include Little Caesars, Pizza City and Chans friendly Restaurant. 900 block of Woodson Road is near Forge Park, Glen Woods and Towson University. BG&E included. MUST call to get pre screened and schedule an appointment to see your new home.



900 Block of Woodson Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212. Renovated 2 BdRm apartment a good sized rooms with plenty of closet space. The apartments have central air, heat and a new kitchens. Bathroom connected to the bedroom. It is a 4-5 County block walk to the closest bus stop. 12 Month lease term. $35 Application fee per responsible or $50 Multiple unit Application fee good for 90 days of application. Ask your agent for details. Short term leasing available for additional fee. Ask your agent for details. This location is in Towson. Nearby parks include Chinquapin Park, Belvedere Tot Lot At Evesham Park and Chinquapin Park. Nearby schools include St Pius X School, Stoneleigh Elementary School and Leith Walk Elementary School. The closest grocery