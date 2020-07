Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home rehabbed less than 2 years ago! Basically BRAND NEW 3 bed 3 bath home w/ GARAGE in 21224! The basement features a bedroom and bathroom with outside access and tons of storage making this perfect for roommates. This home has all the bells and whistles; dual closets in the master, hardwood flooring, granite and stainless appliances in kitchen.