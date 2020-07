Amenities

Back on the market !!! House appraised at listing price. Beautiful renovated house at great location near St Agnes Hospital, I-95, shopping centers and public transportation. Large fully fenced flat lot with driveway. Roof, siding , dual HVAC system, windows, flooring and much more were installed in 2013. Recently remodeled 3 bathrooms and Kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances. Nice porch at the entrances. 4 levels with many rooms. Two living rooms and Sep Dinning area.