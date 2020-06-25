906 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

OPEN HOUSE [5/29] 5-6pm...Come Take A Look. Tired of roommates and looking for parking after work then look no further. 3rd Floor 1br/1ba Walk-up w/ PARKING and SECURE PACKAGE DELIVERY included in rent. Spacious open concept living room and kitchen with plenty of natural light and exposed brick. The large kitchen provides plenty of storage and is great for entertaining. The living room has great natural light and exposed brick wall. The bedroom is tucked away in the rear with 2 closets. Washer/dryer in unit.