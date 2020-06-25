All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
906 S CHARLES STREET
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:47 AM

906 S CHARLES STREET

906 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE [5/29] 5-6pm...Come Take A Look. Tired of roommates and looking for parking after work then look no further. 3rd Floor 1br/1ba Walk-up w/ PARKING and SECURE PACKAGE DELIVERY included in rent. Spacious open concept living room and kitchen with plenty of natural light and exposed brick. The large kitchen provides plenty of storage and is great for entertaining. The living room has great natural light and exposed brick wall. The bedroom is tucked away in the rear with 2 closets. Washer/dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
906 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 906 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
906 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 906 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 906 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 906 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 906 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 906 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 906 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 906 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 906 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 S CHARLES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
