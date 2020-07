Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located in Fed Hill a 2 level 1 Bedroom 1 bath a apartment with central air and heating,washer and dry and dishwasher. Located near restaurants and downtown inner harbor perfect for commuter or someone looking to be walking distance to downtown also an optional parking if needed for additional.