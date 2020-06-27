All apartments in Baltimore
902 S HANOVER STREET

902 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

902 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Unit in a perfect location! Walk to everything Fed Hill has to offer, and have an easy commute Downtown or to anywhere in proximity to 695/95! Unit is a 2-level 2bed/2bath space. Perfect for roommates with 1bed/1bath per level! Totally updated with gorgeous stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and Central AC and Central Heat! Shared outdoor space to enjoy cool summer nights! Landlord accepts pets on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit. Available August 1st 2019. Currently occupied and needs 24hrs notice to show. WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT! New photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
902 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 S HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 902 S HANOVER STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
902 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 S HANOVER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 902 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 902 S HANOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 902 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 902 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 902 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 902 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 902 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
