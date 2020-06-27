902 S HANOVER STREET

Amenities
Perfect Unit in a perfect location! Walk to everything Fed Hill has to offer, and have an easy commute Downtown or to anywhere in proximity to 695/95! Unit is a 2-level 2bed/2bath space. Perfect for roommates with 1bed/1bath per level! Totally updated with gorgeous stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and Central AC and Central Heat! Shared outdoor space to enjoy cool summer nights! Landlord accepts pets on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit. Available August 1st 2019. Currently occupied and needs 24hrs notice to show. WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT! New photos coming soon.