Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

902 Binney St.

902 Binney Street
Location

902 Binney Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4bds/3bth Gorgeous TH in Canton Baltimore!! - 1900 sq. ft of Beautiful Townhome in Canton!

-4 Bedrooms. Uptairs: 2 Large Bedrooms, and the private master suite includes a large master bathroom, walk-in closet and expansive bedroom with a private balcony. Additional bedroom in the lower level.

-3 Full Bathrooms.

-Kitchen features quartz counter tops, custom white cabinetry with wine storage, stainless steel appliances and a designer tile backsplash.

-Plenty of room for entertaining and furniture given the entry-level's massive footprint.
-Fireplace

Hardwood flooring, custom metal railings on all staircases, controllable recessed lights in stairs, exposed brick walls, and a true open floor plan.

-Basement ample space for storage and completely waterproofed.
-Separate entrance for the rooftop deck, which has some of the best views of downtown and the Inner Harbor.

Located on a quiet street with plenty of parking, one block from stores and within a few blocks of the Square, this home is incredibly impressive and the location cannot be topped!

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets Only,

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

(RLNE5407932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Binney St. have any available units?
902 Binney St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Binney St. have?
Some of 902 Binney St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Binney St. currently offering any rent specials?
902 Binney St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Binney St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Binney St. is pet friendly.
Does 902 Binney St. offer parking?
Yes, 902 Binney St. offers parking.
Does 902 Binney St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Binney St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Binney St. have a pool?
No, 902 Binney St. does not have a pool.
Does 902 Binney St. have accessible units?
No, 902 Binney St. does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Binney St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Binney St. does not have units with dishwashers.

