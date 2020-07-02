902 Binney St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4bds/3bth Gorgeous TH in Canton Baltimore!! - 1900 sq. ft of Beautiful Townhome in Canton!



-4 Bedrooms. Uptairs: 2 Large Bedrooms, and the private master suite includes a large master bathroom, walk-in closet and expansive bedroom with a private balcony. Additional bedroom in the lower level.



-3 Full Bathrooms.



-Kitchen features quartz counter tops, custom white cabinetry with wine storage, stainless steel appliances and a designer tile backsplash.



-Plenty of room for entertaining and furniture given the entry-level's massive footprint.

-Fireplace



Hardwood flooring, custom metal railings on all staircases, controllable recessed lights in stairs, exposed brick walls, and a true open floor plan.



-Basement ample space for storage and completely waterproofed.

-Separate entrance for the rooftop deck, which has some of the best views of downtown and the Inner Harbor.



Located on a quiet street with plenty of parking, one block from stores and within a few blocks of the Square, this home is incredibly impressive and the location cannot be topped!



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets Only,



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



