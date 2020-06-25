All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 9 W Randall St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
9 W Randall St
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

9 W Randall St

9 West Randall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9 West Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom EOG townhome in West Federal Hill with amenities throughout! Features exposed brick, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an island. The master bath has a jetted tub and separate shower with custom tile. Additional features include a washer/dryer and rear parking pad.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4833929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 W Randall St have any available units?
9 W Randall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 W Randall St have?
Some of 9 W Randall St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 W Randall St currently offering any rent specials?
9 W Randall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 W Randall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 W Randall St is pet friendly.
Does 9 W Randall St offer parking?
Yes, 9 W Randall St offers parking.
Does 9 W Randall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 W Randall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 W Randall St have a pool?
No, 9 W Randall St does not have a pool.
Does 9 W Randall St have accessible units?
No, 9 W Randall St does not have accessible units.
Does 9 W Randall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 W Randall St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland