Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
9 E HEATH STREET
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9 E HEATH STREET
9 East Heath Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
9 East Heath Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 BED 2 FULL BATH GREAT FOR ROOMATES
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 E HEATH STREET have any available units?
9 E HEATH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 9 E HEATH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9 E HEATH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 E HEATH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9 E HEATH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 9 E HEATH STREET offer parking?
No, 9 E HEATH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9 E HEATH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 E HEATH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 E HEATH STREET have a pool?
No, 9 E HEATH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9 E HEATH STREET have accessible units?
No, 9 E HEATH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9 E HEATH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 E HEATH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 E HEATH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 E HEATH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
