Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
894 S Macon St
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

894 S Macon St

894 S Macon St · No Longer Available
Location

894 S Macon St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
Huge 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Greektown - Huge 3 bedroom townhome in Greektown boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second level offers a master suite as well as an additional bedroom and washer/dryer. The top floor provides an additional bedroom and full bath. Additional features include an attached garage and finished entry-level with powder room plus a deck for entertaining.

Small dogs accepted with additional pet deposit..
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5359771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 S Macon St have any available units?
894 S Macon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 894 S Macon St have?
Some of 894 S Macon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 894 S Macon St currently offering any rent specials?
894 S Macon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 S Macon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 894 S Macon St is pet friendly.
Does 894 S Macon St offer parking?
Yes, 894 S Macon St offers parking.
Does 894 S Macon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 894 S Macon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 S Macon St have a pool?
No, 894 S Macon St does not have a pool.
Does 894 S Macon St have accessible units?
No, 894 S Macon St does not have accessible units.
Does 894 S Macon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 894 S Macon St does not have units with dishwashers.

