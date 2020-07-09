894 S Macon St

Amenities
Huge 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Greektown - Huge 3 bedroom townhome in Greektown boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second level offers a master suite as well as an additional bedroom and washer/dryer. The top floor provides an additional bedroom and full bath. Additional features include an attached garage and finished entry-level with powder room plus a deck for entertaining.
Small dogs accepted with additional pet deposit..
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5359771)