This awesome 3br / 1ba in the highly sought-after Hollins Market can be yours!! This location provides amazing proximity to everything that Baltimore city has to offer: The Inner Harbor, Camden Yards, Ravens Stadium, Various Restaurants and more. Did I forget to mention, it's walking distance to The University of Maryland LAW, Dental, Nursing Etc. This is a GREAT apartment ready for you to move in. Bring your finishing touches and make it yours. CAN BE RENTED WITH FURNITURE IF NEEDED!!