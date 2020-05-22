870 Ryan street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedrooms plus 2 offices with 3.5 bathroom. Extra large Deck in the sunshine for your enjoyment. In house washer/dryer. Carpet in all bedrooms. Hard floor throughout 2nd floor in the kitchen & family room. All new stainless steel appliance, dinner room set, TV stand.



Walking distance (2 blocks) away from University of Maryland, Medical School campus & hospital. 10 minutes to downtown inner harbor. Walking to Marc train station. shuttle to PENN station. Walk to the stadium to watch your favorite sports game. Community with mostly UMB students and UMMC professionals. 1 car garage, and parking pad for 2nd car and 2 community parking pass. UMB school shuttle right outside the community.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102273

No Pets Allowed



