Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

870 Ryan street

870 Ryan Street · No Longer Available
Location

870 Ryan Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious townhome near UMB - Property Id: 102273

4 bedrooms plus 2 offices with 3.5 bathroom. Extra large Deck in the sunshine for your enjoyment. In house washer/dryer. Carpet in all bedrooms. Hard floor throughout 2nd floor in the kitchen & family room. All new stainless steel appliance, dinner room set, TV stand.

Walking distance (2 blocks) away from University of Maryland, Medical School campus & hospital. 10 minutes to downtown inner harbor. Walking to Marc train station. shuttle to PENN station. Walk to the stadium to watch your favorite sports game. Community with mostly UMB students and UMMC professionals. 1 car garage, and parking pad for 2nd car and 2 community parking pass. UMB school shuttle right outside the community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102273
Property Id 102273

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4730956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Ryan street have any available units?
870 Ryan street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 Ryan street have?
Some of 870 Ryan street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Ryan street currently offering any rent specials?
870 Ryan street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Ryan street pet-friendly?
No, 870 Ryan street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 870 Ryan street offer parking?
Yes, 870 Ryan street offers parking.
Does 870 Ryan street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 Ryan street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Ryan street have a pool?
No, 870 Ryan street does not have a pool.
Does 870 Ryan street have accessible units?
No, 870 Ryan street does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Ryan street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Ryan street has units with dishwashers.
