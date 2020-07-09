All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 17 2019 at 11:53 PM

827 North Charles Street - 1

827 N Charles St · No Longer Available
Location

827 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon

Amenities

air conditioning
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
media room
Two-level, 2- bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of Historic Mount Vernon! Versatile floor plan and rooms allow options for use. Walk to nearby restaurants, shops, museum, theater, and nightlife. Easy access to Jones Fall Expressway (Interstate 83), Amtrak Penn Station, light rail and bus. Convenient to Peabody Institute, MICA and University of Baltimore campuses. 5 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor. Amenities include building coin-op laundry, tenant-controlled heat and AC (portable). Utilities included: Water only. Sorry, no pets. Application and security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 North Charles Street - 1 have any available units?
827 North Charles Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 827 North Charles Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
827 North Charles Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 North Charles Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 827 North Charles Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.

