827 North Charles Street - 1

Two-level, 2- bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of Historic Mount Vernon! Versatile floor plan and rooms allow options for use. Walk to nearby restaurants, shops, museum, theater, and nightlife. Easy access to Jones Fall Expressway (Interstate 83), Amtrak Penn Station, light rail and bus. Convenient to Peabody Institute, MICA and University of Baltimore campuses. 5 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor. Amenities include building coin-op laundry, tenant-controlled heat and AC (portable). Utilities included: Water only. Sorry, no pets. Application and security deposit required.