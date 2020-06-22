825 Stoll Street Unit A

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8

Spacious Duplex 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Town Home For Rent in Brooklyn Park! - With over 800 Square Feet of Living Space this duplex is spacious, unique and perfect for you! This home offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with ceramic tile flooring. Your living space is adorned with beautiful wood floors in the family room and bedrooms. Fenced yard area perfect for planting flowers this Spring! Kitchen includes all major appliances at time of move in. Close to parks, recreation centers, public transit and more! Section 8 Accepted.



*All homes are rented As-Is

**Additional monthly fees may apply

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



No Pets Allowed



