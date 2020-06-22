All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
825 Stoll Street Unit A
825 Stoll Street Unit A

825 Stoll Street · (855) 464-8500 ext. 1010
Location

825 Stoll Street, Baltimore, MD 21225

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious Duplex 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Town Home For Rent in Brooklyn Park! - With over 800 Square Feet of Living Space this duplex is spacious, unique and perfect for you! This home offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with ceramic tile flooring. Your living space is adorned with beautiful wood floors in the family room and bedrooms. Fenced yard area perfect for planting flowers this Spring! Kitchen includes all major appliances at time of move in. Close to parks, recreation centers, public transit and more! Section 8 Accepted.

Call us for your application today, this home will not last long! 855-464-8500

Visit us online anytime www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com

*All homes are rented As-Is
**Additional monthly fees may apply
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Selling or Renting you home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid Marketing Systems if the Answer.

"We get results in this market"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Stoll Street Unit A have any available units?
825 Stoll Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 825 Stoll Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
825 Stoll Street Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Stoll Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 825 Stoll Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 825 Stoll Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 825 Stoll Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 825 Stoll Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Stoll Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Stoll Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 825 Stoll Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 825 Stoll Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 825 Stoll Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Stoll Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Stoll Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Stoll Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 Stoll Street Unit A has units with air conditioning.
