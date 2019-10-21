Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
825 GLENWOOD AVENUE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
825 GLENWOOD AVENUE
825 Glenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
825 Glenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Woodbourne - McCabe
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
single family house with 4 bedrooms (2 master bedrooms-one main floor and other on in second floor) 3 full bath rooms. fenced big yard. central air. wont last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
825 GLENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
825 GLENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 GLENWOOD AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
