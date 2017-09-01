All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 824 Powers St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
824 Powers St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:12 AM

824 Powers St

824 Powers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

824 Powers Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well Priced House in Desirable Hampden area in Baltimore City - This house wont last long and is priced to rent fast.

It is a three bedroom, one bath house located 3 blocks off the Avenue. Walk to your favorite shopping center and/or restaurants. Central A/C, wood floors through out the first floor and carpet in 2nd floor bedroom, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, finished basement, washer/dryer on first floor. Awesome back yard and with your personal touch you can grow your own vegetables. Great house for a young family or a couple.

(RLNE4871759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Powers St have any available units?
824 Powers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Powers St have?
Some of 824 Powers St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Powers St currently offering any rent specials?
824 Powers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Powers St pet-friendly?
No, 824 Powers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 824 Powers St offer parking?
No, 824 Powers St does not offer parking.
Does 824 Powers St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 Powers St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Powers St have a pool?
No, 824 Powers St does not have a pool.
Does 824 Powers St have accessible units?
No, 824 Powers St does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Powers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Powers St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland