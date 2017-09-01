824 Powers St

Amenities

Well Priced House in Desirable Hampden area in Baltimore City - This house wont last long and is priced to rent fast.



It is a three bedroom, one bath house located 3 blocks off the Avenue. Walk to your favorite shopping center and/or restaurants. Central A/C, wood floors through out the first floor and carpet in 2nd floor bedroom, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, finished basement, washer/dryer on first floor. Awesome back yard and with your personal touch you can grow your own vegetables. Great house for a young family or a couple.



