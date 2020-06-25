All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 29 2019 at 8:57 AM

815 North Charles Street

815 N Charles St · No Longer Available
Location

815 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

cats allowed
coffee bar
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom apartment in Mount Vernon up for sublet in early June to the end of August.Located at 815 North Charles Street, this beautiful, high ceiling apartment is in the heart of Mount Vernons Historical District. Within walking distance from a variety of restaurants, coffee shops and bars.Easy access to public transportation and the Inner Harbor.Apartment comes furnished, as seen in pictures. Utilities are included for $1350/month; the price without utilities included is $1200/month. Coming with this apartment are two adorable, sweet and loving cats who are easy to take care of (and who have never bitten or scratched anyone ever).Sublessor will take care of the cats (food twice a day/litter cleaned) during the dates agreed to.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 North Charles Street have any available units?
815 North Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 North Charles Street have?
Some of 815 North Charles Street's amenities include cats allowed, coffee bar, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 North Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 North Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 North Charles Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 North Charles Street is pet friendly.
Does 815 North Charles Street offer parking?
No, 815 North Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 815 North Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 North Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 North Charles Street have a pool?
No, 815 North Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 North Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 815 North Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 North Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 North Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
