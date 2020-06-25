Amenities

One bedroom apartment in Mount Vernon up for sublet in early June to the end of August.Located at 815 North Charles Street, this beautiful, high ceiling apartment is in the heart of Mount Vernons Historical District. Within walking distance from a variety of restaurants, coffee shops and bars.Easy access to public transportation and the Inner Harbor.Apartment comes furnished, as seen in pictures. Utilities are included for $1350/month; the price without utilities included is $1200/month. Coming with this apartment are two adorable, sweet and loving cats who are easy to take care of (and who have never bitten or scratched anyone ever).Sublessor will take care of the cats (food twice a day/litter cleaned) during the dates agreed to.