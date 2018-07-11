814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location!! This large townhome offers 4 master suites, each with it's own private bathroom, large closet, and private balcony. The huge living room boasts an 11' foot tray ceiling and exposed brick walls. The kitchen is very large and features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A garage for parking and a finished basement with an additional full bath. I guarantee you haven't seen anything like this. In total there are 5 1/2 baths. Perfect for roommates!