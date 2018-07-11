All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:40 PM

814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE

814 South Lakewood Avenue · (410) 675-1550
Location

814 South Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3120 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!! This large townhome offers 4 master suites, each with it's own private bathroom, large closet, and private balcony. The huge living room boasts an 11' foot tray ceiling and exposed brick walls. The kitchen is very large and features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A garage for parking and a finished basement with an additional full bath. I guarantee you haven't seen anything like this. In total there are 5 1/2 baths. Perfect for roommates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
