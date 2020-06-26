808 S.curley St

Amenities
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath Townhouse in the Heart of Canton. Good size living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors. Good size kitchen with a nice breakfast nook and stainless appliances including: gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Second floor has 2 carpeted bedrooms and a large bathroom. Washer/dryer on second floor. Good closet space as well. Unfinished basement for storage. One off street parking spot in the back of the house. Central AC. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fees.
Amenities
refrigerator
dishwasher
washer/dryer
microwave
range
parking pad
Bar table/stools