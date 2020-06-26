All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 808 S.curley St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
808 S.curley St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 8:54 AM

808 S.curley St

808 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

808 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath Townhouse in the Heart of Canton. Good size living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors. Good size kitchen with a nice breakfast nook and stainless appliances including: gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Second floor has 2 carpeted bedrooms and a large bathroom. Washer/dryer on second floor. Good closet space as well. Unfinished basement for storage. One off street parking spot in the back of the house. Central AC. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fees.

Amenities

refrigerator
dishwasher
washer/dryer
microwave
range
parking pad
Bar table/stools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 S.curley St have any available units?
808 S.curley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 S.curley St have?
Some of 808 S.curley St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 S.curley St currently offering any rent specials?
808 S.curley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 S.curley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 S.curley St is pet friendly.
Does 808 S.curley St offer parking?
Yes, 808 S.curley St offers parking.
Does 808 S.curley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 S.curley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 S.curley St have a pool?
No, 808 S.curley St does not have a pool.
Does 808 S.curley St have accessible units?
No, 808 S.curley St does not have accessible units.
Does 808 S.curley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 S.curley St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland