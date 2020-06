Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Fantastic condo for rent in the heart of Fells Point! Walk to all of your favorite places. With hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with loads of cabinet space and granite counters and a breakfast bar. Upgraded lighting throughout the condo and a washer and dryer in unit. Ample storage in the basement. Deluxe bathroom on second level with large shower stall. One car assigned parking is included. Common area courtyard for your enjoyment.