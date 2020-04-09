802 Jack St

Amenities

pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Affordable 3 bedroom townhouse available in Brooklyn. This large townhouse features 3 bedrooms with ample closet space, a spacious living room, kitchen, 2 full bathrooms and a basement. Bring the kids and play in your front or back yards. Close to major bus lines, shopping, schools, churches and more.



This Property is conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. This unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC Train). We are Pet Friendly.



Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor, School Teacher or in the Military? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent



Call one of our leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com