Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
801 S BETHEL ST
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

801 S BETHEL ST

801 South Bethel Street · No Longer Available
Location

801 South Bethel Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Awesome location in the heart of the Fells Point Historic District. Compact living with hardwood floors on both main levels. Volume ceiling in the totally open mater loft. 2nd bedroom option or den/office is at the lower level with bath. Three outdoor spaces - courtyard off the kitchen - private deck off the 2nd level bath and a roof deck with city surround views.. This home is situated on quiet one way street. Block to Broadway Square and waterfront. Easy 3 block stroll to Harbor East and the new Whole Foods Market. Johns Hopkins community will find the close proximity of the Hopkins shuttle very convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

