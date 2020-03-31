801 South Bethel Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Fells Point
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Awesome location in the heart of the Fells Point Historic District. Compact living with hardwood floors on both main levels. Volume ceiling in the totally open mater loft. 2nd bedroom option or den/office is at the lower level with bath. Three outdoor spaces - courtyard off the kitchen - private deck off the 2nd level bath and a roof deck with city surround views.. This home is situated on quiet one way street. Block to Broadway Square and waterfront. Easy 3 block stroll to Harbor East and the new Whole Foods Market. Johns Hopkins community will find the close proximity of the Hopkins shuttle very convenient.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
801 S BETHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Some of 801 S BETHEL ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking.
801 S BETHEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.