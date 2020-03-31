801 S BETHEL ST

Amenities

Awesome location in the heart of the Fells Point Historic District. Compact living with hardwood floors on both main levels. Volume ceiling in the totally open mater loft. 2nd bedroom option or den/office is at the lower level with bath. Three outdoor spaces - courtyard off the kitchen - private deck off the 2nd level bath and a roof deck with city surround views.. This home is situated on quiet one way street. Block to Broadway Square and waterfront. Easy 3 block stroll to Harbor East and the new Whole Foods Market. Johns Hopkins community will find the close proximity of the Hopkins shuttle very convenient.