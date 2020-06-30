All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 17 2020

801 POWERS ST

801 Powers Street · No Longer Available
Location

801 Powers Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful end of group townhouse in the heart of Hampden. This house has so much to offer including three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, opened up first floor, plus a finished lower level, updated kitchen and off-street parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 POWERS ST have any available units?
801 POWERS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 POWERS ST have?
Some of 801 POWERS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 POWERS ST currently offering any rent specials?
801 POWERS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 POWERS ST pet-friendly?
No, 801 POWERS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 801 POWERS ST offer parking?
Yes, 801 POWERS ST offers parking.
Does 801 POWERS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 POWERS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 POWERS ST have a pool?
No, 801 POWERS ST does not have a pool.
Does 801 POWERS ST have accessible units?
No, 801 POWERS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 801 POWERS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 POWERS ST has units with dishwashers.

