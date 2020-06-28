All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:45 PM

801 ARNOLD CT

801 Arnold Court · No Longer Available
Location

801 Arnold Court, Baltimore, MD 21205
Gay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
IDEAL FOR JOHNS HOPKINS STUDENTS, FACULTY....CLEAN AND READY...NEW REFRIGERATOR, NEW GAS STOVE, WATER HEATER 2017, FURNACE 2010,3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL AND 1 HALF BATH, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN, 4 CEILING FANS.EASY TO SHOW AND SELL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 ARNOLD CT have any available units?
801 ARNOLD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 ARNOLD CT have?
Some of 801 ARNOLD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 ARNOLD CT currently offering any rent specials?
801 ARNOLD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 ARNOLD CT pet-friendly?
No, 801 ARNOLD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 801 ARNOLD CT offer parking?
Yes, 801 ARNOLD CT offers parking.
Does 801 ARNOLD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 ARNOLD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 ARNOLD CT have a pool?
No, 801 ARNOLD CT does not have a pool.
Does 801 ARNOLD CT have accessible units?
No, 801 ARNOLD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 801 ARNOLD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 ARNOLD CT has units with dishwashers.

