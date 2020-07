Amenities

pet friendly carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Linnard rental - Property Id: 171753



3bd 1 ba family townhome in baltimore city's residential area near edmonson avenue! 10 minutes from downtown inner harbor and near grocery shops! It is available for rent from november so hurry up and apply! Viewers are welcome to call the contact number to set up an appointment. More pictures coming soon!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171753p

Property Id 171753



(RLNE5271976)