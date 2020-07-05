734 N Edgewood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-In Special= Half month Free!



Virtual Showings Available!



3 Bedroom rowhome just completed a full renovation! Features fenced in front and back yard, Central air, updated kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances, washer & dryer located in the partially finished basement that you can also utilize for extra storage, play area, and so much more!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit