734 N Edgewood St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

734 N Edgewood St

734 Edgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 Edgewood Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-In Special= Half month Free!

Virtual Showings Available!

3 Bedroom rowhome just completed a full renovation! Features fenced in front and back yard, Central air, updated kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances, washer & dryer located in the partially finished basement that you can also utilize for extra storage, play area, and so much more!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 N Edgewood St have any available units?
734 N Edgewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 N Edgewood St have?
Some of 734 N Edgewood St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 N Edgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
734 N Edgewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 N Edgewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 N Edgewood St is pet friendly.
Does 734 N Edgewood St offer parking?
No, 734 N Edgewood St does not offer parking.
Does 734 N Edgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 N Edgewood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 N Edgewood St have a pool?
No, 734 N Edgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 734 N Edgewood St have accessible units?
No, 734 N Edgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 734 N Edgewood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 N Edgewood St has units with dishwashers.

