734 N Edgewood St

Amenities
Move-In Special= Half month Free!
Virtual Showings Available!
3 Bedroom rowhome just completed a full renovation! Features fenced in front and back yard, Central air, updated kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances, washer & dryer located in the partially finished basement that you can also utilize for extra storage, play area, and so much more!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit