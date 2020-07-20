All apartments in Baltimore
7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE

7240 Park Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7240 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208
Fallstaff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Unique 2BR Den 2BA in Pikesville: Rarely available 2nd floor 2 den condo in upper Park Heights area. Enter into your garage without leaving the building. Relax on your private balcony with over 300 square ft. and is equipped with built-in storage compartments to hide away grill or lounge chairs. The living room is quite spacious with a fireplace. Light wood color laminate flooring throughout the home. There are many great uses for the den area such as entertaining, home office, library or exercise room. The kitchen includes ample appliances, pantry, and view to outside. The bedrooms are large enough for a queen or a king-size bed. The master bedroom tons of closet space. Call today to schedule a viewing. This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have?
Some of 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
