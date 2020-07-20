7240 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage

Unique 2BR Den 2BA in Pikesville: Rarely available 2nd floor 2 den condo in upper Park Heights area. Enter into your garage without leaving the building. Relax on your private balcony with over 300 square ft. and is equipped with built-in storage compartments to hide away grill or lounge chairs. The living room is quite spacious with a fireplace. Light wood color laminate flooring throughout the home. There are many great uses for the den area such as entertaining, home office, library or exercise room. The kitchen includes ample appliances, pantry, and view to outside. The bedrooms are large enough for a queen or a king-size bed. The master bedroom tons of closet space. Call today to schedule a viewing. This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!