Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome Home! Live near your work here! Minutes from Hopkins, Public transportation, Monument Street Market and all the City offers! Your home is nestled on the end of a small block! 1 way street, so not a lot of traffic on your block! Renovated home with hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful back splash and breakfast bar in your eat in kitchen!