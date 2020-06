Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated carpet

Great Canton location! Completely renovated and move-in ready! New kitchen with gleaming granite counters and brand new appliances. Updated bathrooms. Fresh carpet and paint. Hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms, powder room on the main level. Walking distance to grocery, bars, restaurants, parks. *Traditional rowhome layout - one full bath on the rear of the 2nd floor. 2nd bedroom is a pass-thru.