719 S LUZERNE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Location says it all! Imagine the convenience being steps away from Safeway, the Promenade, and all the restaurants and bars Canton and Fells Point have to offer. This stunning home boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a beautifully updated kitchen, a fresh coat of paint, and newly refinished hardwood floors. EASY ANGLE PARKING on street. Tons of fantastic outdoor living with the private patio area and rooftop deck. Spacious living area and bedrooms. Double vanity in master. Exposed brick and beams to show it's character! Tons of storage in the basement.