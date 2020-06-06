All apartments in Baltimore
719 S LUZERNE AVENUE
719 S LUZERNE AVENUE

719 South Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

719 South Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location says it all! Imagine the convenience being steps away from Safeway, the Promenade, and all the restaurants and bars Canton and Fells Point have to offer. This stunning home boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a beautifully updated kitchen, a fresh coat of paint, and newly refinished hardwood floors. EASY ANGLE PARKING on street. Tons of fantastic outdoor living with the private patio area and rooftop deck. Spacious living area and bedrooms. Double vanity in master. Exposed brick and beams to show it's character! Tons of storage in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE have any available units?
719 S LUZERNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE have?
Some of 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
719 S LUZERNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 S LUZERNE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
