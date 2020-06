Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking

Here it is! Your perfect Canton townhome. Complete with parking(!) and a rooftop deck featuring water views. Newly painted throughout, updated deck, and new Nest thermostat and alarm system. Lots of exposed brick and gorgeous hardwood floors. The most awesome block in the neighborhood, with its own Facebook page and monthly activities. Come see it today!